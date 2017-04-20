Tractor Trailers crash on I-85 in Townville, lanes closed

By Published: Updated:
From Townville FD Facebook

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA)-Lanes are blocked on I-85 in Townville after a crash involving two tractor trailers.  According to dispatchers, one of the vehicles overturned and there was a fuel spill.

In a Facebook post, Townville Fire Department says that southbound lanes are blocked and one lane is open northbound at the 6 mile marker.  One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 1am.

From Townville FD Facebook
From Townville FD Facebook
From Townville FD Facebook
From Townville FD Facebook
From Townville FD Facebook

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s