Tractor Trailers crash on I-85 in Townville, lanes closed

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA)-Lanes are blocked on I-85 in Townville after a crash involving two tractor trailers. According to dispatchers, one of the vehicles overturned and there was a fuel spill.

In a Facebook post, Townville Fire Department says that southbound lanes are blocked and one lane is open northbound at the 6 mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 1am.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

