Which Celebrities Are Coming to the 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am?

The celebrities participating in the 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am have been announced! Jennifer Martin has the top 7 everyone is buzzing about: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones, Larry the Cable Guy, Gary Valentine, Richard Karn from Home Improvement, Andy Buckley from “The Office” and Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Other celebrities on the 2017 roster include: Jose Alvarez (former MLB), Steve Azar (country music artist), Chris Barron (The Spin Doctors), Josh Beckett (former MLB player), Tim Brando (FOX Sports broadcaster), Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish), Colt Ford (country music artist), Carmine Giovinazzo (Criminal Minds/CSI:NY), Scott Henry (comedian), Dan Jansen (Olympian), John O’Hurley (Seinfeld), Lisa O’Hurley (Fashion Designer), Paul O’Neil (former MLB player), Russ Ortiz (former MLB player), Preston Pohl (The Voice), Tim Wakefield (former MLB player), and Justin Wheelon (Emmy Award-winning producer).

The stars, along with fellow amateurs, will tee off with professional golfers the week of May 15-21 at Thornblade Club, The Preserve at Verdae and Furman University Golf Club. The tournament will also be the first to test the use of distance measuring lasers during competition.