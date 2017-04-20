Woman accused of DUI pulls down pants and pees at jail say deputies

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A Chesnee woman accused of DUI, pulled down her pants in peed in the testing room, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Spartanburg Co. deputies say they stopped Revonda Henderson for driving erratically on 4/19 around 10:00 am/m

The deputy said he smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Henderson.

She told the deputy she had drank 2 malt liquors and they were still in the vehicle.

The deputy said she had trouble walking and keeping her balance.

He said she had to reach out and grab his arm to keep her balance.

She failed the field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI, according to the report.

When she was placed in the patrol car she started to curse the deputies and threatened to punch the deputies.

The report says they got her to the jail and she refused to provide a breath sample.

She then pulled down her pants and urinated on the floor of the testing room, according to the report.

She is charged with DUI 1st Offense and Open Container in Vehicle, according to the detention center.