Augusta man pleads guilty to necrophilia, sentenced to 10 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – An Augusta man has received the maximum 10-year prison sentence for necrophilia after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a woman after she died.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 47-year-old Marcus D. Booker pleaded guilty Thursday, with a second charge of rape dismissed as part of the deal.

According to Assistant District Attorney Mary Elizabeth Bitting, the charge stems from a 2016 incident where the 42-year-old victim, Booker and several men were smoking crack cocaine in a boarding house. The unidentified woman exchanged sexual favors for more crack, but became hysterical and started fighting before accidentally overdosing.

Booker was initially reluctant to plead guilty but he admitted to an investigator he had sexual contact with the woman and pleaded guilty after conferring with his attorney.

Crime

New details on TN AMBER Alert suspect and victim The criminal complaint against the 50-year-old sheds light on his actions both before he allegedly kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas an…

TN AMBER Alert girl’s dad believes she was brainwashed by Cummins She is expected to be reunited with her family in Tennessee in the near future and will fly back home on a TBI aircraft.

Criminal history on double shooting suspect in Seneca Two people were shot near at Blue Ridge Field near former Code Elementary school in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon.

Man accused of growing marijuana in Walhalla Dennis Dale Deaton, 66, of Virginia Dr. is charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He has been released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond…

Help ID woman in keyed van incident at Seneca Walmart The victim told the deputy there was a incident with an older white woman with short white hair before she got to Walmart.