Clemson’s Board recommends Duke power plant be moved to different location

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday afternoon, the Clemson University Board of Trustees recommended the university leadership move their planned Duke Energy plant away from a residential area on the east side of Clemson.

University officials are now looking for another location for the plant.

People from the Meadow Rose neighborhood packed a Duke Energy public forum earlier in the month, opposing the plant that was supposed to be built close to many of their homes.

“We heard them loudly and clearly,” said Mark Land, Clemson’s Vice President of University Relations.

Neighbors were afraid of property values dropping.

William Allen/Opposed Power Plant in his Neighborhood

“We didn’t know what that’d do in terms of a neighborhood blight,” said William Allen who lives in the Meadow Rose neighborhood.

“Our board decided that in the interest of being good neighbors that we should just go ahead and decide not to put it at the original site,” Land said.

Clemson officials say they are looking at places closer to campus for the plant, but they haven’t determined the location yet. Although, they did say it would most likely be west of Highway 76.

“They gave us very clear instructions as the university leadership team to go forward and do something that works for everyone,” Land said.

“The university says the plant is needed to help their growing population and lessen greenhouse gas emissions.

“Meet the needs that we have but what would also have as little impact around the residential areas of campus as possible,” Land said.

Neighbors are happy they were heard.

“For a few days there, I thought we had an adversarial relationship with the university, but you see today I have my orange back on,” Allen said.

University officials say they hope to find a location soon, so they can stay on schedule for the plant to be operational by 2019.