Criminal history on double shooting suspect in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – We are learning more about the suspect in the double shooting in Seneca.

Police are still searching for Israel Tamahjea Glenn. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two people were shot near at Blue Ridge Field near former Code Elementary school in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon.

The Seneca Police Department says they have charged Glenn with Assault and Battery 1st Degree and two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

One person’s hand was grazed by a bullet and another was shot in the leg after a large group of people was seen outside of the school.

Chief John Covington said the person with the grazed hand was treated at the scene by EMS and the other shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

They say the motive for the shooting at this time appears to be an ongoing personal conflict.

Police say they were also able to utilize camera systems that were put in place at Blue Ridge Field after a vandalism incident.

Glenn is currently out on bond for another unrelated incident involving a firearm that occurred in Oconee County this past January, according to police.

That was January 26 charge for Weapon sale/possession by a certain person/ stolen gun offense, according to a SLED background check.

Glenn has also been charged in the past with:

09/02/2016 – Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000

09/02/2016 – Burglary 2nd Degree

12/26/2016 – Possession 28G or Less Marijuana or 10G Less Hash 1st Offense

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Israel Glenn they are encouraged to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.