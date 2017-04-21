DUI crash survivor shares story at prom promise

December 23rd, 2016 changed life for Daisy Byrd forever. She was traveling in a car on Highway 9 with her two best friends when she was hit by a drunk driver.

Hollis Brock had just left the Boiling Springs Ale House and had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, according to Highway Patrol.

Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith died from injuries in that wreck.

Fast forward to April and hundreds of Boiling Springs High School students are preparing to head to prom. A time of year that parents and community leaders worry about alcohol abuse with these teens.

Byrd shared her story in front of those students to give the message of the dangers of drinking and driving, hoping that she’s changed at least one person’s life.

At the end of the program, the students signed a prom promise banner, to not drink and drive this prom season.