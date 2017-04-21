Dylann Roof transferred from Charleston jail

Convicted killer Dylann Roof was transferred from Charleston’s Al Cannon Detention Center Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Office did not immediately release information about his destination.

The 23 year-old received a death sentence after being convicted of murder and hate crimes during a federal trial.

In June of 2015, Roof shot and killed 9 people at Emanuel A.M.E. Church, three others were wounded in the attack.

Roof’s likely destination is the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The prison is the only federal facility that performs executions.

Federal regulations currently require death sentences to be executed by lethal injection.