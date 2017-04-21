Dylann Roof transferred from Charleston jail

Dylann Storm Roof
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. In court documents unsealed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, Roof, convicted of killing nine worshippers during Bible study at a black church drove toward a second black church after the shootings, according to South Carolina prosecutors who oversaw the federal case against him. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Convicted killer Dylann Roof was transferred from Charleston’s Al Cannon Detention Center Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Office did not immediately release information about his destination.

The 23 year-old received a death sentence after being convicted of murder and hate crimes during a federal trial.

In June of 2015, Roof shot and killed 9 people at Emanuel A.M.E. Church, three others were wounded in the attack.

Roof’s likely destination is the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The prison is the only federal facility that performs executions.

Federal regulations currently require death sentences to be executed by lethal injection.

