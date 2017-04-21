Earthquake hits near SC / GA line

(WSPA) – A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit near the SC / Georgia line early Friday morning, according the US Geological Survey.
It happened on 4/21 around 2:41 a.m. near Evans, Georgia.
They report the earthquake happened at a depth of 8.2 km.
