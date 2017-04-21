Emily’s Events: April 22-23

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at events coming up this weekend.

Kites will fill the sky tomorrow for Spartanburg Soaring. The kite festival is happening from 11AM until 5PM around the Chapman Cultural Center. You’ll be able to see professional kite fliers. They’ll have live music, art, food and kids will be able to create and decorate their own kite. Click or tap here for more information.

The Reedy River Run is tomorrow and it’s celebrating its 40th year. The race is happening in downtown Greenville and begins at the intersection of South Main Street and McBee. The 10K race has sold out but there are still spots open for the 5K and it’ll cost you about $30. The 5K kicks off at 7:20AM, followed by the youth mile and then the 10K. There will also be a post-race festival held at Falls Park until 11AM. Click or tap here for details.

Euphoria’s kicking off it’s ticket launch and September schedule with a Roast and Toast. It’ll be held at the Wyche Pavilion. They’ll have local restaurants cooking up their best dishes, cocktails and a live bluegrass band. That’s on Sunday from 2PM to 5PM. Tickets cost $65 and you can buy them online. Click or tap here for more information.