First 100 in line at Inman Zaxby’s opening get deals for a year

Zaxby’s says they are celebrating the opening of their first location in Inman.

They say the store will open on April 24 at the new location at 11910 Asheville Highway.

The first 100 guests in line will get a Zaxby’s deck of 52 cards.

Each of the cards is a Free Dealz valid for the one week on the card, according to Zaxby’s.

They say deals include free Meal Deal, Milkshakes Zappetizers and more.

If you want to be one of the first 100 people you need to be in line by 10 a.m., according to the store.

They say the Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and Chapman High School Cheerleaders and the Panther mascot will be making an appearance for 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.