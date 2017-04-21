Girl killed by drunk driver was headed home from church, principal says

MADISON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — A school principal said one student was killed and another seriously hurt by a drunk driver as they headed home from church.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says an intoxicated woman driving in the wrong lane on US 25-70 crashed into a car the girls were in Wednesday night. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Sarah Shelton of Alexander. Shelton is charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated), felony death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Madison Middle School Principal Nicholas Honeycutt confirmed two students were in the deadly crash.

Lillith DeCarlo, an eighth-grader, was killed in the crash, he said. Her step-sister, a 7th grade student, is in the hospital with several broken bones and damage to her eyes that left her blinded in one eye. Honeycutt identified her as Kara Raby.

“Lillith will be remembered for her big smile and friendly demeanor to everyone. She was a member of the Jr. Beta Club, Student Council and the MMS Band. She played the trombone and the band gave her a great sense of identity,” Honeycutt stated in an email.

Troopers say the crash happened at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday on US 25-70 in Madison County. They say the driver of the car the girls were in had swerved to keep from hitting Shelton, who was driving south in the northbound lane.

Lillith was in the back seat and Kara was in the front seat of the car at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the car the girls were in had been released from the hospital.

Shelton was also taken to the hospital before she was booked into the Madison County Jail.