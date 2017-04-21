GRAPHIC VIDEO shows fatal motorcycle police chase in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Berkeley County released dash cam video of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and another car.

At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, Robert Lee Clark, Jr., 30, of Goose Creek led deputy’s on a chase caught him speeding on College Park Road.

Speeds reached up to 111 MPH at times with the Clark slamming on the brakes and then speeding away several times, authorities said in a news release.

We’re told Clark eventually turned onto Highway 17-a heading into Summerville.

After hitting the BCSO deputy’s vehicle, he kept going eventually hitting another vehicle in the road.

Clark was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The coroner found more than 55 grams of what they are calling a “green plant-like material,” a scale and a glass pipe in the motorcycle. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The video is graphic and may be very disturbing

The crash happens around 5:25

Can’t see the video? Click here