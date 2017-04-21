Help ID woman in keyed van incident at Seneca Walmart

By Published:
Seneca Walmart vandalism

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a keyed van at the Seneca Walmart.

They say the incident happened on January 20.

The victim told the deputy there was a incident with an older white woman with short white hair before she got to Walmart.

She says the woman honked her horn at her.

Deputies looked at the video and saw an older white woman take a shopping cart and walked completely around the van and then around the store.

They say the victim’s description match the the woman in the video.

If you have any information or know the woman in the video call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

You don’t have to give your name and information is confidential.

