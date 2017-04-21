Hometown Spotlight: Central

(WSPA) — This week 7News travels to Central, SC for the Hometown Spotlight segment.

Central town leaders say their town is rich in railroad history.

Town Administrator Phillip Mishoe said Central is halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte.

Years ago, trains switched conductors and crew in Central so there were hotels and restaurants for workers and passengers to spend the night.

Southern Wesleyan University’s main campus is in Central. Leaders at the university say they will continue to grow and expand there.

Mishoe said Collins Old Towne community is not a place to miss in Central. He said the property was built by former councilman Roy Collins and is based off what Central would look like in the 1930s.

Central will hold its annual Railroad Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017 starting at 10 a.m. There will be music from local bands, railroad exhibits and more.