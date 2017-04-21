KFC murder suspects charged in Domino’s armed robbery in Wellford

Jyquez Julius Freeman, De’adrian De’paul Garcia

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The two suspects who were arrested after a deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg have been connected to another armed robbery in Wellford.

De’adrian De’paul Garcia, 19, and Jyquez Julius Freeman, 18, are charged with Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say Garcia confessed to the armed robbery and murder of Anthony Tiffany at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road.

The latest charge is from the Wellford City Police Department.

Wellford Police charged the duo for an Armed Robbery that happened on April 6 a the Domino Pizza at 311 Spartanburg Rd.

The two were also charged with armed robbery after a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes were taken back in March, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia and Freeman are expected to be back in court on June 15th.

