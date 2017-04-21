Loaded gun found in carry on at GSP airport

GREER, SC – TSA found a loaded handgun at a checkpoint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Thursday evening.

They say it happened around 8:30 p.m, and it was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Police seized the loaded .380 handgun and cited the passenger on state charges.

TSA says guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as the are declared to the airline and they are unloaded and in a proper carrying case.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

TSA says this is the 6th firearm found at a checkpoint at GSP in 2016. They say 14 were found in 2016.

The passenger is facing potential criminal chargers as well as civil penalties.