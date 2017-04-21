Man accused of growing marijuana in Walhalla

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested of growing marijuana on his property and marijuana inside the house, according to Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Dale Deaton, 66, of Virginia Dr. is charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He has been released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Deputies went to the property at the request of SC Dept. of Natural Resources who said marijuana plants were discovered on the property.

The report says they found a quantity of marijuana inside the home too.

Crime

