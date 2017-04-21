Man robbed at gunpoint while changing tire in Spartanburg Co.

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A man says he was robbed at gunpoint while changing a tire on Boiling Springs Rd. in Spartanburg Co., according to a report.

The victim said the two men were driving a red Mercedes and pulled up behind him.

He told deputies he recognized them as a man possibly named Chris.

They asked him if her needed help and while he was getting tools out of the back seat, the two pulled pistols on him.

He said both men were holding two pistols each.

One of the men hit him in the back of the head with a pistol.

The victims says they stole the following:

Converse Shoes

Yellow Polo Shirt

Gold necklace

Gold ring

$303 dollars in cash

High point 40 Caliber pistol

Playstation 4

If you have any information on the incident call Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

New details on TN AMBER Alert suspect and victim The criminal complaint against the 50-year-old sheds light on his actions both before he allegedly kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas an…

TN AMBER Alert girl’s dad believes she was brainwashed by Cummins She is expected to be reunited with her family in Tennessee in the near future and will fly back home on a TBI aircraft.

Criminal history on double shooting suspect in Seneca Two people were shot near at Blue Ridge Field near former Code Elementary school in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon.

Man accused of growing marijuana in Walhalla Dennis Dale Deaton, 66, of Virginia Dr. is charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He has been released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond…

Help ID woman in keyed van incident at Seneca Walmart The victim told the deputy there was a incident with an older white woman with short white hair before she got to Walmart.