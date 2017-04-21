Man robbed at gunpoint while changing tire in Spartanburg Co.

By Published:
CC0 Public Domain - https://pixabay.com/en/money-pistol-dollar-robbery-941228/

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A man says he was robbed at gunpoint while changing a tire on Boiling Springs Rd. in Spartanburg Co., according to a report.

The victim said the two men were driving a red Mercedes and pulled up behind him.

He told deputies he recognized them as a man possibly named Chris.

They asked him if her needed help and while he was getting tools out of the back seat, the two pulled pistols on him.

He said both men were holding two pistols each.

One of the men hit him in the back of the head with a pistol.

The victims says they stole the following:

Converse Shoes
Yellow Polo Shirt
Gold necklace
Gold ring
$303 dollars in cash
High point 40 Caliber pistol
Playstation 4

If you have any information on the incident call Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s