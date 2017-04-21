Man shot outside Greenville home

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was shot by several people he found outside his home.

According to deputies, a call came in at 1:06am about a shooting on McDade Street.  The homeowner told deputies he heard a noise outside and went to check it out.  That’s when he said he saw several people around his vehicle and heard a gunshot.  He was hit at least once and taken to the hospital, where he’s expected to recover.  Investigators say the people got away.

