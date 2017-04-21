Man stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend, deputies say

WFLA Published:
James McCloud (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old James McCloud from Lakeland.

McCloud is accused of stealing his aunt’s wheelchair, which she uses to get around.

McCloud’s aunt reported the theft earlier this week, telling deputies someone stole her wheelchair from the car port that’s attached to her residence.

She said she had no clue who the culprit was, but told deputies her nephew’s girlfriend had recently broken her leg during a bike accident.

Deputies later found the wheelchair at the girlfriend’s residence, but McCloud was nowhere in sight.

The girlfriend told deputies McCloud gave her the wheelchair, but did not mention it was stolen.

The wheelchair was returned to its owner, but deputies still have not been able to find McCloud.

They’ve issued a warrant for his arrest and say he’s currently out on bond from a narcotics arrest from earlier this month.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call 1-800-226-TIPS or go to http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip online. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is guaranteed and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s