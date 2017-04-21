Man threatened to sic pit bull on officer over parking citation

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly threatening to sic his pit bull on volunteer cops, according to the Largo Police Department.

The cops had responded to a disturbance at a Walmart on 2677 Roosevelt Blvd. in Clearwater.

There they found Vincent Chisolm, 56, parked in his vehicle in front of the store.

When they approached Chisolm to give him a parking citation, he allegedly became combative and threatened to let his pit bull loose to attack one of the volunteers.

The volunteer said the dog was clearly vicious and tried to lunge out of the vehicle.

In fear for his life, the volunteer called in backup and Chisolm tried to flee the scene once backup arrived.

The arresting officer tried to block the suspect’s vehicle with his car, but Chisolm swerved out of his way and continued onto Hwy 19.

He was eventually caught by traffic at the intersection and was stopped by the arresting officer.

Chisolm was arrested on aggravated assault charges and for resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into the Largo Jail on a $5150 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

GRAPHIC VIDEO shows fatal motorcycle police chase in Berkeley Co. Authorities in Berkeley County released dash cam video of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office vehicle,…

SC Reps. say director mismanaging Dept. of Public Safety A group of South Carolina Representatives says that your safety on the state’s highways has been compromised—and they are pointing to the di…

KFC murder suspects charged in Domino’s armed robbery in Wellford Wellford Police charged the duo for an Armed Robbery that happened on April 6 a the Domino Pizza at 311 Spartanburg Rd.

Greenville Chamber puts pressure on Senate to pass roads fix Related Coverage New Pressure on SC Senate to Pass Roads Plan SC Business Leaders Push for House Roads Bill GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The…

Holiday Inn locations hit by major data breach If you stayed at the Holiday Inn Express or if a friend or family member did – there’s a chance credit card data was stolen, according to Ho…