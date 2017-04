LOS ANGELES, CA (WSPA) – The Museum of Ice Cream is the second of its kind in the United States.

It is opening in downtown Los Angeles, California just in time for summer.

The first museum of Museum of Ice Cream opened last year in New York City, selling out in days and having a waitlist of more than 200,000 people.

The Los Angeles location is four times as big, and will have completely different installations.

Tickets are $29.00 for adults and $18.00 for kids.