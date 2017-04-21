New Oreo cookies hit shelves this summer

(WFLA) — Coffee and cookie fans everywhere are rejoicing over a new collaboration.

Dunkin Donuts teamed up with Oreo to bring us a coffee cookie version.

So, if you like dipping Oreo cookies into your mocha coffee, you can soon get the flavor without the dipping.

The two powerhouse companies are creating a mocha-flavored Oreo cookie.

The cookies will be hitting stores this summer.

