SC hits new record high number for people with jobs

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – There are more people working now in South Carolina than ever measured before according to new data.

The unemployment rate in South Carolina held at 4.4 percent in March for the third consecutive month according to the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce.

The jobless rate across the country in March was 4.5 percent.

The number of workers increased by 9,539 last month to a record high of 2,229,599 people. The number of people finding work was just 224 less than the number of people who entered the workforce in March.

Each of South Carolina’s 46 counties reported lower unemployment rates in March compared to February.

Here are the unemployment rates for counties in the Upstate:

Union – 4.8%

Cherokee – 4.6%

Abbeville – 4.3%

Greenwood – 4.3%

Laurens – 4.1%

Oconee – 4.0%

Pickens – 4.0%

Anderson – 3.8%

Spartanburg – 3.8%

Newberry – 3.6%

Greenville – 3.5%