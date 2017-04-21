SCFHOF Inducts Five

The South Carolina Football Hall Of Fame celebrated its fifth year in existence Thursday night with the induction of its fifth class.

Former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland, who went on to an All-Pro career in the NFL and former Furman head coach Dick Sheridan, who guided the Paladins to the 1985 I-AA national title game, headline the group.

Rounding out the class are former S.C. State wide receiver Charlie Brown, who enjoyed success with the Redskins in the NFL, former Air Force coach Fisher DeBerry, a Wofford alumn, and the late Felix “Doc” Blanchard, the former Army Heisman Trophy winner known as Mr. Inside.

Former Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson was among the honorees, receiving the Blanchard/Rogers Award as the state’s player of the year.

