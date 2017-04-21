Search is on for suspects following armed robbery on USC campus

WCBD Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina issued a crime alert overnight following a report of an armed robbery.

According to the alert, an armed robbery happened near the intersection of Blossom and Sumter Streets on Friday, April 21.

We’re told the suspects are three males, believed to between the ages of 18-24, wearing a blue shirt and green shirt.

No other details about the descriptions were released.

The men reportedly ran toward the Blossom Street Parking Garage.

Authorities do not believe the suspects are in the area. USC Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

