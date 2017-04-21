Second arrest made in Pelzer murder

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Charles Keith Childers has been taken into custody, according to deputies.

27-year-old Jennifer Lynn Qualls was arrested at a home in Pickens, Friday evening.

Deputies say they received a tip that Qualls was at a home on Margenes Lane and was taken into custody witout incident.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jullianne Lathan with Accessory After the Fact of murder.

Investigators say the suspects were with the victim the night prior to his death at in Pelzer.

They say Qualls hit the victim multiple times with a piece of wood during a fight, causing his death.

Qualls is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and SLED assisted in the arrest.