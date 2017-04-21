Student Rx drugs go missing, Upstate school nurse charged

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A middle school nurse has resigned after an investigation into a student’s missing prescription drugs, according to a spokesperson with Greenville County Schools.

The nurse at Northwood Middle School resigned from her position Friday after prescription drugs went missing from a student health room.

Deputies say they had enough evidence to prove that the school nurse, 37-year-old Dawn Alexander McGill, had stolen the controlled substance medication belonging to one of the students and forged a logging document while doing so.

McGill is charged with Forgery and Theft of a Controlled Substance, deputies say.

She is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center where she is awaiting a bond hearing.

Students’ parents were notified by the school of the nurse’s resignation.

