1 killed in helicopter crash in SC

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the person killed in a helicopter crash near Timmonsville Highway Friday evening.

Hardee says Dr. James R. Schuster, 60, of Timmonsville died in the crash. Records show Schuster was a dentist practicing in Timmonsville.

News13 crews on the scene say the crash occurred in the Oates community of Darlington County near Lamar.

According to the FAA, a 47G helicopter struck trees and crashed in a field in Darlington about 5 p.m. Friday.

Schuster was the pilot, and the only person on board. The FAA says it will release the aircraft registration now that the victim’s identity is released. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause.