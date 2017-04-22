Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities. This all comes after Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride promised to put more boots on the ground, and to increase deputy presence in the county.

The sheriff’s office is working to get deputies out in the community by getting them out of their cars, and walking around neighborhoods.

“They can actually talk face-to-face with somebody for a second. Instead of wanting to call in on the phone and talk with a desk officer to explain the problem they’re having in that neighborhood, they can actually show them and point it out,” says Sgt. Brian Harbin.

These foot patrols already lead to a gift for one apartment complex. Deputies on the “Bravo” shift were walking around Huntington Apartments when they noticed something seemed like it was missing,

“We kind of noticed that there wasn’t anything really for teenage kids to do,” says Sgt. Harbin.

So they all chipped in to buy the kids a basketball hoop.

“We’re out there to give back, and be a positive influence and to be there for the kids, and show them that we’re offering something fun for them to do to keep their time occupied,” Sgt. Harbin says.

The foot patrols aren’t the only new thing. The new My ACSO website lets people fill out evaluations on everything from uniform patrol, to school resource officers, and even the detention center. With these new programs people are excited…to hopefully see a stronger…and safer Anderson County.

To fill out an evaluation on the My ACSO website, click here.