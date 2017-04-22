At least 1 shot in Forest City, police responding

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – At least one person has been injured following a shooting in Forest City, according to dispatch.

The shooting happened along Harmon Street.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police with the investigation.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

