At least 1 shot in Forest City, police responding

WSPA Staff Published:

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – At least one person has been injured following a shooting in Forest City, according to dispatch.

The shooting happened along Harmon Street.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police with the investigation.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s