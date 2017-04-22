Bake sale, burgers and bluegrass benefit for injured man

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Miracle Hill of Travelers Rest is holding a bake sale Saturday, additionally selling hamburger and hot dog plates to raise money for a man who was severely injured in a forklift accident last month.

The proceeds will be going towards Joseph Hyatt’s family to help with his medical bills. Joseph was operating a forklift inside of a storage container at the Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Travelers Rest when it exploded.

According to Miracle Hill of Travelers Rest, the Bed Head Boys bluegrass band will be performing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the store’s location in the 500 block of Roe Center Ct.

The band will end at 3 p.m. but the benefit will continue until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

