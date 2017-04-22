Clemson Splits Double Header With Wake Forest; 11-0, 3-8

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Alex Eubanks tossed a seven-hit shutout with a career-high 12 strikeouts to lead No. 4 Clemson to an 11-0 victory over No. 17 Wake Forest in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 series lead and won their 11th home game in a row, improved to 33-7 overall and 16-4 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 28-13 overall and 12-8 in ACC play.

Eubanks (6-3) earned the win, as he allowed seven hits, no runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts. He did not allow a runner past first base until the eighth inning. Eubanks, who recorded his third career complete game and second shutout of 2017, also snapped Wake Forest’s 82-game streak of scoring at least one run. Demon Deacon starter Donnie Sellers (3-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Wake Forest error. Reed Rohlman, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, hit a run-scoring single that extended his hitting streak to 17 games in the frame. Clemson doubled its lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning on run-scoring doubles by Rohlman and Logan Davidson along with Seth Beer’s run-scoring single. The Tigers added two runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning, including two on Chase Pinder’s first home run of the year.

————————

Game Two of Double Header

CLEMSON, S.C. – Gavin Sheets’ grand slam broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and propelled No. 17 Wake Forest to an 8-3 win over No. 4 Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night.

In the fifth inning, Reed Rohlman, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 18 games, lined his third single of the game, then Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer, his seventh long ball of the season, to give Clemson (33-8, 16-5 ACC) a 2-0 lead.

Wake Forest (29-13, 13-8 ACC) answered with an unearned run in the sixth inning after a leadoff error, then another costly Tiger error in the top of the seventh inning played a part in the Demon Deacons scoring six runs, highlighted by Sheets’ grand slam, his 15th long ball of the season. Chase Pinder belted a solo homer, his second of the doubleheader and season, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Wake Forest starter Connor Johnstone (6-0) earned the win, as he surrendered seven hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout in 6.0 innings pitched. Five Demon Deacon pitchers combined to allow 15 Tigers to reach base, but they only allowed three runs thanks to holding Clemson to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Tiger starter Pat Krall (6-1) suffered the loss despite giving up just five hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, host College of Charleston on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.