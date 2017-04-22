Crowds come out for Spartanburg Soaring kite festival

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Colorful kites filled the skies above Barnet Park as people took part in the annual Spartanburg Soaring kite festival.

The event, hosted by the Chapman Cultural Center, allows people from around the area to take part in kite flying, live music, food, and art.

Kids were able to make and decorate their own kites. Professional kite flyers were also on hand to show off their skills.

Attendees could also stop by the 7News area to meet with anchor Amy Wood and Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson and take home their very own Storm Team 7 kite.

