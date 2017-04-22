Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WSPA/WCBD) – A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

21-year-old Garrett Ethan Lane is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Grand Larceny, and Violation of an Order of Protection.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lane went to a gathering at his ex-girlfriend’s home on Tanbark Court before taking the keys to her SUV and driving up and down the road.

When people came out of the home to get Lane to stop, deputies say he swerved into the crowd, striking one man while the rest of the crowd was able to avoid the vehicle.

Investigators say Lane continued to drive recklessly until deputies were able to detain him.

Deputies say Lane’s ex-girlfriend had an Order of Protection against Lane.

The man who was hit by the car was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known but he is expected to recover.