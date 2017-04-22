One killed in Anderson Co. crash

WSPA Staff Published:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle collision on Michelin Blvd. just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of Masters Blvd., involving a car and a pickup truck.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office was called out to the collision and did pronounce one person deceased at the scene.

EMS workers sent to the crash site took at least one person injured in the collision to the hospital.

We will update this story when more information is available.

