Thousands of runners expected for 40th Annual Reedy River Run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of runners will make their way through downtown Greenville for the 40th Annual TD Bank Reedy River Run.

Officials expect a record-breaking crowd for the event.

The course will take runners through the streets of downtown Greenville and into Cleveland Park to run along the Reedy River.

It all ends at the entrance to Falls Park on Main Street, where runners will celebrate with food, music and drinks for a post-run party.

Roads will be closed in the area from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Here’s the full list:

Street, From, To, Start, End, Event

S. Main St from Falls Park Dr to Broad St, 6:00 am to 10:00 am 10K, 5K, Mile

S. Main St from Broad St to McBee Ave, 6:00 am to 8:15 am, 10K, 5K, Mile

N. Main St from McBee Ave to E. Washington, 7:00 am to 8:15 am, 5K, Mile

N. Main St from McBee Ave to College St., 7:10 am to 8:10 am, 10K

E. Washington from N. Main St to Spring St, 7:00 am to 7:30 am, 5K

Spring St from E. Washington to E. McBee Ave, 7:05 am to 7:35 am, 5K

E. McBee from Richardson to E Washington, 7:15 am to8:50 am, 5K, 10K

E Washington from E. McBee to Cleveirvine, 7:15 am to 8:50 am, 5K, 10K

North St from N. Main St to Richardson St, 7:20 am to 7:40 am, Mile

Richardson St from North St to W McBee Ave, 7:25 am to 8:15 am Mile, 10K

College St from N. Main St to Richardson, 7:45 am to 8:05 am, 10K

Richardson St from College to W. McBee Ave, 7:45 am to 8:15 am, 10K

River St from W. McBee to S. Main St, 7:45 am to 8:35 am 10K

S. Main St from River St to Anderson St, 7:45 am to 8:35 am, 10K

Anderson St from S. Main St to Vardry St, 7:45 am to 8:30 am, 10K

Vardry St from Anderson St to Green Ave, 7:45 am to 8:30 am, 10K

Green Ave from Vardry St to Markley St, 7:45 am to 8:35 am, 10K

Markley St from Green Ave to S. Main, 7:45 am to 8:40 am, 10K

Cleverirvine from E Washington to Lakehurst, 7:15 am to 9:00 am, 5K, 10K

Lakehurst from Cleverirvine to Woodland Way, 7:15 am to 9:15 am, 5K, 10K

Woodland Way from Lakehurst to Woodland Way Cir, 8:10 am to 9:25 am, 10K

Woodland Way Cir from Woodland Way to Trail entrance, 8:10 am to 9:30 am, 10K

Ridgeland Dr from McDaniel to Cleveland St, 7:25 am to 9:45 am, 5K, 10K

Cleveland St from Ridgeland to Falls St, 7:25 am to 9:50 am 5K, 10K

Falls St from Cleveland St to Broad St, 7:25 am to 9:50 am, 5K, 10K

Broad St from Falls St to S. Main St, 7:25 am to 9:55 am, 5K, 10K