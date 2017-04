GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate girl had her wish granted Saturday to become Rapunzel for the day.

Anna Leigh lost her hair due to chemotherapy treatment for a blood disorder.

Leigh felt a connection to Rapunzel, admiring her long hair, so Make a Wish South Carolina made her wish come true.

So to celebrate her wish, a royal procession was held before Leigh was able to let her hair down from Furman University’s bell tower.