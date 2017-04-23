1 dead after crash on US 25 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a three-car crash that happened on US 25, near Old Settlement Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:19 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was traveling north and was stopped in the left lane on US 25, waiting for traffic, to turn into a private driveway, Highway Patrol says.

A 21-year-old driver of a 1999 Buick sedan was also traveling north on US 25 when they struck the Nissan sedan in the rear, pushing them into the path of a 24-year-old driver who was traveling south on US 25 in a 2016 Toyota SUV.

The driver of the 2003 Nissan sedan was not seat belted and was injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

There were no other passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

The other two drivers were not injured.

The collision is still under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

