1 killed in Oconee Co. single car crash

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The driver of a car was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on US Hwy 76 near Johnny Cox Rd., just north of Westminster.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision. They reportedly ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment, and into a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway Patrol reports that the driver was wearing their seatbelt when the crash happened.

We will release the victim’s identity once their family has been notified.