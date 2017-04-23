American Airlines flight attendant suspended after confrontation with passenger

(WCBD) – Another uproar from a major airline, this time it happened on an American Airlines plane.

The argument broke out between a male flight attendant and a passenger after the flight attendant reportedly hit the female passenger with a stroller while she was holding a baby.

The confrontation was all captured on video.

Witnesses say the flight attendant was “violently yanking the stroller away from the mom, nearly hitting the baby in the head.”

The male passenger was upset about the way the female passenger was being treated.

It happened on Friday during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas. The flight attendant has been suspended pending an investigation from the airline. American Airlines released the following statement:

“We are deeply sorry for the pain we caused this passenger, and her family, and any other customers affected by the incident.”

It goes on to say, “The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions.”

