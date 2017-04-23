American Airlines flight attendant suspended after confrontation with passenger

(WCBD) – Another uproar from a major airline, this time it happened on an American Airlines plane.

The argument broke out between a male flight attendant and a passenger after the flight attendant reportedly hit the female passenger with a stroller while she was holding a baby.

The confrontation was all captured on video.

Witnesses say the flight attendant was “violently yanking the stroller away from the mom, nearly hitting the baby in the head.”

The male passenger was upset about the way the female passenger was being treated.

It happened on Friday during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas. The flight attendant has been suspended pending an investigation from the airline. American Airlines released the following statement:

“We are deeply sorry for the pain we caused this passenger, and her family, and any other customers affected by the incident.”

It goes on to say, “The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single-car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…

Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

Man shot in Forest City, flown to hospital A man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in Forest City, NC Saturday afternoon.