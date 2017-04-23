Man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a child was molested on several occasions at his home, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 66-year-old Tony Calhoun Fulmer has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree after a child between the ages of 10 and 16 was photographed performing various sex acts with him.

According to investigators, the victim was molested several times over a four-month period, from September of 2016 to January of this year.

It is believed that all of the incidents occurred at Fulmer’s home in Marietta.

Fulmer was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single-car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…

Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

Man shot in Forest City, flown to hospital A man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in Forest City, NC Saturday afternoon.