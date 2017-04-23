Man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor in Pickens Co.

By Published: Updated:
Tony Calhoun Fulmer

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a child was molested on several occasions at his home, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 66-year-old Tony Calhoun Fulmer has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree after a child between the ages of 10 and 16 was photographed performing various sex acts with him.

According to investigators, the victim was molested several times over a four-month period, from September of 2016 to January of this year.

It is believed that all of the incidents occurred at Fulmer’s home in Marietta.

Fulmer was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

