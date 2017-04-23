Man convicted of killing fmr. FSU mascot in fight over gumbo spices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A man charged with fatally stabbing a restaurant worker and former Florida State mascot in a fight over gumbo spices has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Orlando Ricardo Thompson was found guilty Thursday in the 2015 death of his co-worker Caleb Joshua Halley. Thompson faces up to life in prison.

Panama City police say 33-year-old Halley was working at Buddy’s Seafood Market when he and the 27-year-old Thompson began arguing about how much spice to add to the restaurant’s gumbo. Authorities say Thompson slashed Halley across the torso. He died two days later. The two had also been roommates at one point.

According to the police, Halley portrayed Florida State mascot “Chief Osceola” from 2004 to 2007.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single-car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…

Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

Man shot in Forest City, flown to hospital A man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in Forest City, NC Saturday afternoon.