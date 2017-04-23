Man dies after riding roller coaster at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 54-year-old man died after riding Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster in February.

The man had a pre-existing condition and collapsed and died at a hospital after riding the roller coaster. The Orlando Sentinel said man’s death was listed in a quarterly report on all ride-related injuries and illnesses that is given to the state by all of the major theme parks in Florida. The victim was not identified.

When reached late Friday afternoon, Disney confirmed the death but reiterated that the man had a pre-existing condition. A Disney spokesperson said the ride was operating as normal.

Disney reported 11 major injuries and illnesses for January through March.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single-car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…

Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

Man shot in Forest City, flown to hospital A man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in Forest City, NC Saturday afternoon.