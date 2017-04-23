Man dies after riding roller coaster at Disney World

Associated Press Published:
Credit: WAVY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 54-year-old man died after riding Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster in February.

The man had a pre-existing condition and collapsed and died at a hospital after riding the roller coaster. The Orlando Sentinel said man’s death was listed in a quarterly report on all ride-related injuries and illnesses that is given to the state by all of the major theme parks in Florida. The victim was not identified.

When reached late Friday afternoon, Disney confirmed the death but reiterated that the man had a pre-existing condition. A Disney spokesperson said the ride was operating as normal.

Disney reported 11 major injuries and illnesses for January through March.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s