Todd Kohlhepp’s mother found dead in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was found dead this morning, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the body of 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague was found by her husband in her home.

No foul play is expected at this time, the coroner says.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Todd Kohlhepp is accused of murdering seven people.

Authorities say the remains of 25-year-old Meagan Coxie, her 29-year-old husband Johnny Coxie, and Charlie Carver were found buried on the Woodruff property where Carver’s girlfriend, Kala Brown, was held captive by Kohlhepp.

The sheriff said Kala was kept chained in a storage container until deputies found her on the property.

After his arrest, authorities said Kohlhepp confessed to killing four people at a motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in November of 2003.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

