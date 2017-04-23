Tree down on Viewmont Dr., blocking entire road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A tree is down across Viewmont Drive, near Old Parker Road.

The tree is blocking the entire road.

We have a crew on the scene.

There are reports of power outages in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

