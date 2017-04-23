Tree, power lines down on Hwy 25 in Greenville Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A tree and some power lines are down on Highway 25, across from the Furman Golf Club, according to our crew on the scene.

There have been several reports of power outages in the area.

Duke Power is currently working to repair the lines.

A tree-cutting service is also on scene to remove the tree that fell into one lane of the road.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

