Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – Fans of April the Giraffe and her baby bid farewell to their favorite giraffe family last week, but the zoo where they live shared some good news this weekend.

On Friday, The Animal Adventure Park in New York turned off the giraffe camera live stream that allowed people all over the world to watch April throughout her pregnancy and birth.

But in a Facebook post on Sunday, the zoo said the camera is not gone for good.

This week, the zoo says it will announce viewing times for when fans can check in on April and her unnamed baby boy. The zoo also says a permanent camera in the yard will go up this season to monitor the famous giraffes.

The Facebook post also gave a tentative date for when we will learn the baby’s name. The top 10 names will be announced in the coming days, and we could know the baby boy’s name by May 1.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…

Man drives into crowd using stolen SUV, SC deputies say A man was arrested Saturday after Berkeley County deputies say he drove through a crowd of people, hitting one person.

2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

Man shot in Forest City, flown to hospital A man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in Forest City, NC Saturday afternoon.