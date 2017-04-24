Benefits continue for Officer Harris’ family

bracelets for Harris
bracelets for Harris

An Upstate company is selling bracelets to help the family Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris left behind.

Harris died April 13th after an accident on his police motorcycle while responding to a burglary call.

Lazer Werk has printed bracelets with Officer Harris’ badge number and information on it for sale. The bracelets can be purchased for $6. All proceeds from the sales will be donated to his family.

The metal bands include a motorcycle tire, as Harris was a motorcycle officer.

If you would like to purchase a bracelet, click here.

Greer CPW is also holding a blood drive in honor of Officer Harris. The blood drive runs Thursday April 27th from 12:30 to 5:30. It will be held 301 McCall Street in Greer.

If you would like to donate directly to the family, click here for the Gofundme account.

There is also a trust fund for the Harris family at Sun Trust Bank. You can donate at any of the bank’s locations.

